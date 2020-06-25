Frances Idabell Green Smith, 98, of Midland, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 13, 1921 in Sayre, Arkansas to the late Helen Mae (Purifoy) and John Jeptha Green. The eldest of five children, she graduated from Prescott High School in Prescott, AR in 1939. She went on to complete 2 years of business courses at State A and M College in Magnolia, AR. Frances married Francis Ross Smith on November 11, 1948. She was a longtime member of St. Paul's UMC. She worked for Farm Bureau Insurance and Bob Midkiff Insurance for many years, but there was no doubt she enjoyed her role as homemaker and caring for her family. Frances is survived by her daughter, Paula Jan Stephan and husband Thomas; three grandchildren, Stephen Thomas Stephan, Shelby Anne Stephan, and Susanna Marie Stephan; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and great nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband; her son, John Sidney Smith; parents; and sisters, Helen Louise Green, Dorothy Maxine Green Hennessy, Margaret Jeanette Green Moore, and Johnnie Mae Green Caldwell. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4-8:00 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ellis Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Murphy officiating. Masks are required at all times at Ellis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. The family would like to express their gratefulness to Meals on Wheels of Midland and Hospice of Midland. Please consider memorial donations to Meals on Wheels of Midland, Christmas in Action of Midland, Samaritan's Purse, St. Paul's UMC, or Hospice of Midland. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints." Psalm 116:15



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store