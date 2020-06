Frances Idabell (Green) Smith, 98, of Midland, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born October 13, 1921 in Sayre, Arkansas to the late Helen Mae (Purifoy) and John Jeptha Green. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10 AM at Ellis Funeral Home followed by interment at Resthaven Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store