Frances Jean Rawlins Craig-Pain, lovingly known as "Tucky", was born to Francis Marion (F.M.) Rawlins and Eugenia Spillman Rawlins on December 14,1934, in Dallas County, and passed away on November 28, 2020 in Midland, TX. Eugenia and her sister-in-law were both expecting babies at the same time, and after speculation over who would be born first - Frances or her cousin Martha - the nicknames Nip & Tuck were suggested. Frances was henceforth known as "Tucky" to most of her family & friends, and she and Martha remained very close through the years. Tucky and her brother Michael, were raised in Lancaster, TX - a town that the Rawlins family founded in the mid 1800s. Lancaster always remained a special pace for Tucky, filled with family and fond memories of her childhood. Known as the "stick together family" since 1871, Tucky's ancestors instilled values of compassion, kindness, honesty, and appreciation for education and the arts. Family gatherings were filled with fun, humor, and love, always remembering to not take themselves too seriously. Tucky's grandchildren enjoyed hearing stories and seeing photos of those special days. She did an excellent job of keeping family records and photos, and even kept cards sent to her over the years. Those boxes and albums have become treasures for her children and grandchildren, and will be cherished for generations to come. In a world that is increasingly distracted and fast-paced, Tucky made great effort to preserve her family's history, and it is because of her that these memories will live on. Tucky graduated as valedictorian of Lancaster High School in 1952 just as her first love John Craig left to serve in the army during the Korean War. She spent the next 2 years at Rice Institute in Houston, registering as one of two female engineering students. During her time as a student at Rice, Tucky became a member of South Main Baptist Church in Houston. She was a faithful member for 68 years and was involved in many ministries including S.M.I.L.E., Buckner Children and Family Services, Stephen Ministry, and the Sojourn apartment ministry for those being treated at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. She was also very active with Habitat for Humanity. As soon as John returned from the army, he proposed to Tucky and they were married June 17, 1954, at the First Baptist Church in Lancaster. The couple moved to Houston and over the next 7 years 3 children were born to this union: John Jr., Paul, and Catherine. Tucky and John had a marriage full of love and respect and were wonderful examples of compassion, patience, and commitment. Their home was filled with beautiful music. She was an accomplished pianist and had a large collection of classical, opera, and symphony music. In her later years Tucky kept season passes to Houston Symphony, Houston Ballet, and Houston Grand Opera which she attended with her friend, Wendy Germani, and with her daughter, Cathy. Tucky was able to pass on her appreciation for education in loveliness to her children and granddaughters, often gifting things like Josh Groban CDs, postcards from the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, and The Sound of Music on DVD. Because of Tucky, her toddler great grandchildren will often yodel, just as in the puppet scene from that movie. Her granddaughters wil always think of their grandmother when they see Julie Andrews. Tucky enjoyed a 28-year career as an accountant with Ranger Insurance. During her time there she earned a BS degree in accounting from the University of Houston. In 1994, John was diagnosed with cancer and passed away surrounded by family on their 40th anniversary. Tucky then filled her days with her ministry work, travel, and correspondence with family. She was determined that all her family and friends receive birthday cards from her and was successful in that for many years. She married a childhood friend, George Pain, in 2004. George preceded her in death in 2009. Tucky was devastated when her oldest son, John, Jr. (Gib) was diagnosed with cancer in 2012, and she helped care for him until he passed away 2013. In 2017 Tucky moved to Manor Park in Midland, TX to be near her daughter. She was able to enjoy regular visits from family until she passed away peacefully in her daughter's home. Tucky is survived by her daughter-in-law, Lynn Craig of LeCompte, LA, and granddaughters Elissa Underhill and Sarah Greene, son Paul Rawlins Craig and wife Roxanne of Conroe,TX, and daughter Catherine Eugenia Craig Oestmann and husband Michael of Midland, TX, and granddaughters Laura Bow, Elizabeth Nichols, Melissa Garner, and Hallie Wilson. And Tucky was overjoyed to know 7 great grandchildren - Gunnar, Jane, Roger, Hadelyn, Ruger, Sunley, & Davis. She is also survived by her brother Michael Rawlins and wife Virginia of Cumming, GA, and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and other family members. Tucky was every wonderful thing you would expect from a 1950's woman: gracious, poised, and humble. In fact, she was sometimes humble to a fault. Tucky did not ever want to be a burden to loved ones around her, and so it was quite difficult to serve or gift her in any way. Once, when asked to share her recipe for homemade pimento cheese, she simply responded with, "Oh, you wouldn't want that. It's nothing special!" Grandmother we hope you know just how special you were to us. Thank you for the loveliness with which you marked this world. Due to COVID concerns, the family plans to have a graveside service at a future date at Edgewood Cemetery in Lancaster, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center P.O. Box 4486 Houston, TX 77210-4486 (online gifts.mdanderson.org
) All funds will benefit the Oestmann Family Foundation Chair for Cancer Research Or The Sojourn Apartment Ministry fund at South Main Baptist Church 4100 Main Street Houston, TX 77002 (Online: smbc.org/giving
. Click Give Now, then select the Sojourn Apartment Ministry) Or The Village at Manor Park 2208 North Loop 250 West Midland, TX 79707(Online manorparkinc.org/donate-info.php
) Or the charity of your choice
. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.