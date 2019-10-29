Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Morgan. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MORGAN, Frances "Fran" Munch Morgan, age 67, passed away on October 25th at the "Morgan Hospitality House" in Houston. After battling cancer with grace and strength, Fran spent her final days surrounded by her loving family enjoying lots of day-to-day joy and happiness. During her entire life, Fran showed her kindness, her generosity of spirit, her selflessness and her sense of joy at the most common things. She is loved and cherished by so many. Fran was born January 6, 1952 in Long Island, New York. She is survived by Mike, her husband of over 45 years and their daughters Leigh Lewis (husband Charles and children Avery, Piper and Fynn) and Becky Rogers (husband Jared and children Nolan and Morgan) all in Houston. She is also survived by three brothers and their families as well as the extended Morgan family who Fran always considered as her sisters and brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Elizabeth Munch. Fran grew up in El Paso and graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso. After college, Fran and Mike spent the majority of their life in Midland but began sharing their time at Lake Buchanan in Burnet 10 years ago. Fran cherished the friendships and fun times in both Midland and Burnet. Travel was an important part of her life and one of her biggest joys, she was always curious about other cultures and sites and she never met a stranger. She was an avid tennis player and competed in leagues around the state making lifelong friends. She generously volunteered her time with the Midland Library. Fran considered much of these last 7 years as a bonus period while she dealt with health challenges. To say that Fran handled these recent times with grace and strength would be a vast understatement. She made all the best of her time with travel adventures and simple time with family and friends. She never missed a chance to spend time with her family, brag on her kids and grandkids, travel and generally enjoy life. She always answered the question "what's on your bucket list?" by saying she'd lived that list. Fran requested that there be no ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .

