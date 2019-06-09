Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Ramirez Torres. View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Send Flowers Notice

Frances Ramirez Torres was born in Midland, Texas on November 4, 1959 and went home on June 6, 2019. She graduated from Midland High School in 1978. She married her "Honey", Mario Torres on July 14,1979. She worked for Midland County Juvenile Probation for 28 years and retired in 2017. She is survived by her husband Mario Torres, daughter Kaleena and husband Ricky Serrano, daughter Bianca Briseño, daughter Elianna Torres and lights of her life, her seven grandchildren, brothers Daniel Ramirez and wife Macaria, Lorenzo Ramirez and wife Linda, sisters Juanita Lujan and husband John, Mary Herrera and husband Guero. She was preceded in death by her parents Petronilo and Josefa Ramirez, mother in law Bertha Torres and son in law Justin E. Briseño. Viewing will be held Sunday, June 9th, 2019 from 5:00 p.m.-9:00p.m and Monday, June 10th, 2019 from 9:00am-5:00pm at Funeral home. Rosary service will be held on Monday June 10th, at 7:00pm at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday June 11th, 10 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Midland. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ricky Serrano, Dexter Olgin, Izack Perez, Juan Ramirez, Reagan Hignojos and Salvador Hernandez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ace Hernandez, Esai Hernandez and Aivan Serrano. Our family would like to express gratitude to our wonderful family, friends and prayer warriors. Funeral services is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

Frances Ramirez Torres was born in Midland, Texas on November 4, 1959 and went home on June 6, 2019. She graduated from Midland High School in 1978. She married her "Honey", Mario Torres on July 14,1979. She worked for Midland County Juvenile Probation for 28 years and retired in 2017. She is survived by her husband Mario Torres, daughter Kaleena and husband Ricky Serrano, daughter Bianca Briseño, daughter Elianna Torres and lights of her life, her seven grandchildren, brothers Daniel Ramirez and wife Macaria, Lorenzo Ramirez and wife Linda, sisters Juanita Lujan and husband John, Mary Herrera and husband Guero. She was preceded in death by her parents Petronilo and Josefa Ramirez, mother in law Bertha Torres and son in law Justin E. Briseño. Viewing will be held Sunday, June 9th, 2019 from 5:00 p.m.-9:00p.m and Monday, June 10th, 2019 from 9:00am-5:00pm at Funeral home. Rosary service will be held on Monday June 10th, at 7:00pm at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday June 11th, 10 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Midland. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ricky Serrano, Dexter Olgin, Izack Perez, Juan Ramirez, Reagan Hignojos and Salvador Hernandez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ace Hernandez, Esai Hernandez and Aivan Serrano. Our family would like to express gratitude to our wonderful family, friends and prayer warriors. Funeral services is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkin. .com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close