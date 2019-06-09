Frances Ramirez Torres was born in Midland, Texas on November 4, 1959 and went home on June 6, 2019. She graduated from Midland High School in 1978. She married her "Honey", Mario Torres on July 14,1979. She worked for Midland County Juvenile Probation for 28 years and retired in 2017. She is survived by her husband Mario Torres, daughter Kaleena and husband Ricky Serrano, daughter Bianca Briseño, daughter Elianna Torres and lights of her life, her seven grandchildren, brothers Daniel Ramirez and wife Macaria, Lorenzo Ramirez and wife Linda, sisters Juanita Lujan and husband John, Mary Herrera and husband Guero. She was preceded in death by her parents Petronilo and Josefa Ramirez, mother in law Bertha Torres and son in law Justin E. Briseño. Viewing will be held Sunday, June 9th, 2019 from 5:00 p.m.-9:00p.m and Monday, June 10th, 2019 from 9:00am-5:00pm at Funeral home. Rosary service will be held on Monday June 10th, at 7:00pm at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday June 11th, 10 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Midland. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ricky Serrano, Dexter Olgin, Izack Perez, Juan Ramirez, Reagan Hignojos and Salvador Hernandez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ace Hernandez, Esai Hernandez and Aivan Serrano. Our family would like to express gratitude to our wonderful family, friends and prayer warriors. Funeral services is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkin. .com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 9, 2019