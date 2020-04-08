Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Sue Jackson Armstrong. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Frances Sue Jackson Armstrong passed away on April 4, 2020 at the age of 85 following a courageous 3-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Sue was born on September 23, 1934 at the home of her maternal grandparents to Alma Marie (Haller) and Harlan Law Goodwin in Hepzibah, WV. When she was 5 years old her father died in a hotel fire. A few years later, her mother married Robert A. Jackson, who adopted and raised Sue. She graduated from Greensburg High School in Greensburg, PA in 1952 and attended Marietta College in Ohio, graduating in 1956 with a degree in business and drama. The consummate actress, Sue did pantomimes of comedy sketches to help pay her way through college. After graduation, she worked for the college in Marietta and met the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Armstrong. After a whirlwind courtship of 10 weeks, they were married on June 8, 1957 in Marietta, OH. Dick took a job with Conoco and they moved to the oil towns of Texas to begin their married life. Daughters Jeanne and Marjory were born in Denver City and son Brian was born in Abilene. They also lived in Artesia, NM, Wichita Falls, and Midland before moving to New Orleans, LA in 1972. Sue loved being a mother and homemaker until returning to work in 1975, where she got a job using her 'flying fingers,' typing airplane pilot portfolios and evaluations. Her job with Aviation Personnel, Inc. lasted 25 years and allowed her to meet many interesting people and travel to fun places. After retiring from Conoco, Dick worked for Clean Gulf Associates and they enjoyed attending conventions and business meetings in Alaska, Canada, Washington, and California. After Dick passed away in 2010, Sue remained in New Orleans until 2014 when she moved to Midland to be near her grandchildren. Two of Sue's favorite things in life were politics and watching the New Orleans Saints. To this end she worked the polls in New Orleans for many years, and still received daily updates about her beloved Saints. She loved people and loved hearing their stories, and never forgot a name or detail. Her loud, infectious laugh made people love being around her! Sue's lifelong passion was genealogy, and she spent countless joy-filled hours tracking family members, visiting courthouses and cemeteries, and learning family history. Husband Dick, son Brian, and grandson Trevor Pitts preceded Sue in death. She is survived by her sister Bonna Reed of Floresville, daughter Jeanne Pitts (husband David) of Midland, daughter Marjory Armstrong of Marrero, LA, grandchildren Jennifer Kaspar (husband Kyle), Nicholas Pitts (wife Nicole), Sara Pitts, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held in Conneaut, OH later this year, where she will be laid to rest in the family cemetery. The family would like to thank Hospice of Midland for providing excellent care and comfort as she drew near the end of life and the special caregivers who helped care for Sue in her battle with cancer: Diana, Dottie, Lisa, Maddie, Maria, Belia, and her favorite nurse Nicole. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Midland, 911 W Texas Ave, Midland, TX 79701 or a . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

