Francie Thorn Murdock
Francie Thorn Murdock, 80, of Midland passed away on September 3, 2020. Services will be held at a later date to be determined. Francie was born on August 15, 1940, in Fort Worth, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents Bill and Jessica Thorn and her husband Bob Murdock. She is survived by son William Murdock, his wife Vanessa and son Carson of Montgomery, Texas; daughter, Dana Vaden Rockow and her husband, Brent of Edmond, Oklahoma; son, Chance Murdock, his wife Courtney and son Hudson of Lawrence, Kansas; and granddaughter Alex Murdock of Lewis Center, Ohio. The family would like to express their love and gratitude towards Lydia Frescaz who was Francie's longtime friend and caretaker. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals, 4200 N Fairgrounds RD, Midland, TX 79705, or a favorite charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
