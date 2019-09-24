Francisca Gutierrez Francisca Gutierrez, 97, of Midland passed away Sunday, September 26, 2019 in Midland. Rosary will be 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Mass will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 24, 2019