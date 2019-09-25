Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francisca Gutierrez. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Rosary 7:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral Mass 2:00 PM Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Our beloved mother, Francisca Gutierrez of Midland passed away peacefully Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born to the late Alvino Rodriguez and mother Gregoria Hursua on October 3, 1921. She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where she participated in Las Guadalupanas Altar Society and La Legion De Maria. She was mostly proud of her service to Las Guadalupanas, where she was one of the longest serving members for over 65 years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Armando R. Gutierrez, Sr., whom she was married to for 60 years, her father, Alvino Rodriguez, mother Gregoria Hursua Rodriguez, great great granddaughters, Veronica Gutierrez and Lillian Abigayle Gutierrez, 5 brothers, 5 sisters and was the last surviving member of her family. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Armando R. Gutierrez, Jr., Hilario Gutierrez; grandsons, Tommy, Michael, Bobby Gutierrez, Eric Gutierrez; great grandsons, Thomas, Dr. Tim Gutierrez (Cassie), Robert (Marcie), Mathew Gutierrez; great great granddaughters, Madison Gutierrez and Alyssandra Rose Gutierrez. The family would like to express our gratitude to the staff at Ashton Medical Lodge, especially Racie, Ruby, Gregg and the rest of their staff. Thank you for taking care of Mom. Rosary service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Funeral mass will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, with interment following at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Our beloved mother, Francisca Gutierrez of Midland passed away peacefully Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born to the late Alvino Rodriguez and mother Gregoria Hursua on October 3, 1921. She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where she participated in Las Guadalupanas Altar Society and La Legion De Maria. She was mostly proud of her service to Las Guadalupanas, where she was one of the longest serving members for over 65 years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Armando R. Gutierrez, Sr., whom she was married to for 60 years, her father, Alvino Rodriguez, mother Gregoria Hursua Rodriguez, great great granddaughters, Veronica Gutierrez and Lillian Abigayle Gutierrez, 5 brothers, 5 sisters and was the last surviving member of her family. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Armando R. Gutierrez, Jr., Hilario Gutierrez; grandsons, Tommy, Michael, Bobby Gutierrez, Eric Gutierrez; great grandsons, Thomas, Dr. Tim Gutierrez (Cassie), Robert (Marcie), Mathew Gutierrez; great great granddaughters, Madison Gutierrez and Alyssandra Rose Gutierrez. The family would like to express our gratitude to the staff at Ashton Medical Lodge, especially Racie, Ruby, Gregg and the rest of their staff. Thank you for taking care of Mom. Rosary service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Funeral mass will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, with interment following at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close