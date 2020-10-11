Francisca Hernandez, 58, of Fort Stockton, TX passed away on October 08, 2020 at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. Francisca was born on March 9, 1962 to Demetrio and Cruz Diaz Vasquez in Mexico. She is survived by her spouse Hernan Ureste Hernandez of Fort Stockton, TX; nine children, Francisca Hernandez (Abraham), Juan A. Hernandez (Cynthia), Hernan Hernandez (Elsa), Rafael Hernandez (Nancy), Sergio Hernandez (Maria), Hector Hernandez (Elvia), Sandra Hernandez, Elisa Hernandez, and Eduardo Hernandez; thirty-four grandchildren; and her parents, Demetrio Diaz-Brito and Cruz Gonzalez de Diaz. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Fort Stockton, TX with Father Hatch officiating. Burial will take place at Fort Stockton Catholic Cemetery.



