1/
Francisca Hernandez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francisca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francisca Hernandez, 58, of Fort Stockton, TX passed away on October 08, 2020 at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. Francisca was born on March 9, 1962 to Demetrio and Cruz Diaz Vasquez in Mexico. She is survived by her spouse Hernan Ureste Hernandez of Fort Stockton, TX; nine children, Francisca Hernandez (Abraham), Juan A. Hernandez (Cynthia), Hernan Hernandez (Elsa), Rafael Hernandez (Nancy), Sergio Hernandez (Maria), Hector Hernandez (Elvia), Sandra Hernandez, Elisa Hernandez, and Eduardo Hernandez; thirty-four grandchildren; and her parents, Demetrio Diaz-Brito and Cruz Gonzalez de Diaz. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Fort Stockton, TX with Father Hatch officiating. Burial will take place at Fort Stockton Catholic Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX 79707
(432) 563-9767
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved