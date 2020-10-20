Francisca Urias Ramirez, 75 of Midland TX, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. Viewing will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 2:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. A funeral service is set for Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2:00pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. Burial will follow to Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her husband, Ramon R. Ramirez; three sons, Ray Ramirez, Richard Ramirez and Josue Ramirez; two daughters, Norma R. Hernandez and Becky Brown; five sisters and numerous grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store