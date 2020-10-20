1/
Francisca Urias Ramirez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francisca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francisca Urias Ramirez, 75 of Midland TX, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. Viewing will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 2:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. A funeral service is set for Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2:00pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. Burial will follow to Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her husband, Ramon R. Ramirez; three sons, Ray Ramirez, Richard Ramirez and Josue Ramirez; two daughters, Norma R. Hernandez and Becky Brown; five sisters and numerous grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved