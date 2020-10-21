Francisca Urias Ramirez went to be with the Lord Jesus on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the age of 75. She was known by all as Frances, Mom, or Grandma. Frances was born to Jose C. Urias and Guadalupe H. Urias on October 04, 1945. She was born in Fort Stockton, Texas, and raised with her sisters, Josefa "Pepa" Salas, Esperanza Gonzalez, Virginia Neret, Juanita Castro, Lucy Sanchez, Amparo Granado, Lydia Marquez, Eva Gonzalez, and two brothers, Jose "Blanco" Urias, Jr., and Alfredo Urias. Frances met Ramon Rubio Ramirez in Fort Stockton, Texas, and they were married on March 22, 1962. Their marriage was a life-long commitment and friendship that lasted for 58 years until her passing on October 18, 2020. Frances is survived by her beloved husband, Ramon Rubio Ramirez, and their five children: Norma Hernandez (Spouse: Victor Hernandez), Becky Brown, Ray Ramirez, Richard Ramirez (Spouse: Terry Ramirez), Joshua Ramirez. She is survived by her dear sisters, Esperanza Gonzalez, Juanita Castro, Lydia Marquez, Amparo Granado, and Eva Gonzalez. She is survived by grandchildren: Michael Rocha, Sarah Coronado, Veronica Hernandez, Jonathan Wilks, Ashley Brown, Clint Brown, Paul Valles, Vincent Ramirez, Rebekah Ramirez, Melanie Ramirez, Andrew Ramirez, and Noah Ramirez. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Frances is preceded in death by her son, David Ramirez; grandchild, David Matthew Ramirez; great-grandchild, Jaleigh Addison Wilks; her loving parents, Jose C. Urias and Guadalupe H. Urias; sisters, Lucy Urias and Josefa 'Pepa' Salas; and brothers, Blanco Urias and Alfredo Urias. Funeral services for Frances will be held at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin funeral home chapel. Public viewing will be from 2;00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, with an evening memorial meeting at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel. A private burial service will follow at Serenity Memorial Garden Cemetery for the family. Names of pallbearers and honorary pallbearer: Michael Rocha, Vincent Ramirez, David Abdiel Ramirez, Clint Brown, Andrew Ramirez, Emmanuel Gonzalez, Paul Valles, Willie Gonzales, and Noah Ramirez. The family would like to express their gratitude towards David Vinson and Roy Leyva for taking time out of their busy schedules to share a word of fellowship and encouragement with the Ramirez Family and guests. Frances loved the Lord Jesus with all of her heart, with all of her soul, with all of her mind, and with all of her strength (Mark 12:30). She believed in rising early to take in God's word and to pray for others. Frances lived the normal Christian life day by day by being a lover of Christ Jesus and of the church, the Body of Christ. Her model of life will be in our hearts to practice the same things (Phil. 4:9; 1 Tim. 4:15): enjoying Christ.



