Francisco "Frank" Gomez Jr., 64 of Midland, Texas passed away Sunday June 16, 2019 to be with his Eternal Father. 2 Timothy 4:7-8 A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, June 20th, 6:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home at 4100 N FM 1788 in Midland, Texas. Francisco "Frank" Gomez Jr. was born July 14, 1954 in Pecos, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents Francisco V. Gomez Sr., Anna Maria Jimenez Gomez and Brother Jesus "Jesse" Gomez. Frank worked as a Butcher for most his life at Furr's , HEB and La Tienda in Pecos TX. He was an avid fisherman whom loved spending time reeling them in. He was a wonderful Father and Grand-Father. He enjoyed the company of his grand-children and embraced every moment with them. He will forever be their "DAD." He had a wonderful sense of humor and it will not be forgotten. Frank is survived by his children Amy Gomez-Daniels husband Josh Daniels, Andrew Gomez and Lucero Ramos, Francisco "Paco" Gomez III. 7 Grandchildren Jeweliza Gomez, Leylani Gomez, Noel Gomez, Xenia Perez, Ethan Gomez, Rylee Ramos Gomez, and Emy Bejil. He is also survived by one Brother Onesimo Gomez of Carlsbad NM, many nephews, nieces and extended family. Many Thanks to Home HealthCare Nursing for giving him great care.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 20, 2019