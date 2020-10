Francisco Javier Olivares Acosta, age 53, of Midland, TX passed away September 28, 2020. He is survived by his daughters Paolo Olivares Rodriguez and Naissel Olivares Rodriguez of Chihuahua, Mexico as well as numerous brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews and extended family. Francisco will be taken back to his hometown to be laid to rest. Services have been entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez Thomas Funeral Home



