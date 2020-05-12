Or Copy this URL to Share

Francisco Morales passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. A private funeral service will be held at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home. Survivors include his wife, Sonia Morales; mother, Eufrasia Morales; father, Francisco Morales; daughters, Areathne Morales, Araceli Morales; son, Francisco Morales; two sisters and one brother. Arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home.



