Francisco Morales
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francisco's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francisco Morales passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. A private funeral service will be held at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home. Survivors include his wife, Sonia Morales; mother, Eufrasia Morales; father, Francisco Morales; daughters, Areathne Morales, Araceli Morales; son, Francisco Morales; two sisters and one brother. Arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
1502 N Lamesa Rd
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5577
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved