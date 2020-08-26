Francisco "Quico" Sanchez Francisco "Quico" Sanchez, 93 years old, passed away Monday August 24, 2020. Quico was born September 17, 1926 in Durango, Mexico to Luz Olave Zambrano and Francisco Sanchez. Beloved husband of the late Hermila Sanchez. He is survived by his children Mario Sanchez of Midland, Cecilia Camarillo and her husband Joe James Camarillo of Austin, Martha Loftis and her husband Jack Loftis of League City and Jesus Sanchez of Amarillo. He is also survived by one sister Socorro Solis Olave of Juarez Mexico, 7 wonderful grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. Quico will be terribly missed by all those close to him. He was larger than life, charismatic, opinionated and outspoken. He was witty, talkative and had a great sense of humor. His faith in God was unshakable. As he was approaching 94 years of age, his energy and love for life were incredible and a great example to his survivors. He gave daily concerts in his room (accordion and/or guitar) and sometimes to friends and family upon request. He made time for studying and learning new things, he was obsessed with daily exercising. When he could no longer drive, he rode a bicycle. He was an avid follower of world-wide news, especially from his beloved Mexico. He had an incredible cap collection from which he made daily selections. Not one to ever turn down a drink. Salud Quico! Due to the current pandemic, a private service and burial will be held for the immediate family. We will plan a celebration of his life at a future date. Viewing will be Wednesday August 26, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be Thursday August 27, 2020 at 2pm at St. Stephen's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com