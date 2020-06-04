Frank C. Wilde, born August 15, 1933 in the Bronx New York, passed away May 31, 2020 at the age of 86 from a brief illness. He entered the Airforce as a young man and spent 23 years active duty and retired in September of 1975 as Tech Sergeant E6 and then over 20 years In Civil Service retiring in July 1997 as Master Communications. He was a veteran of both Korea and Vietnam Wars. He devoted his life to family and his country, USA. He was an Airforce Veteran, Civil Service Veteran, and loving Father. He is survived by his 2 sisters Eleanor and Delores, his second wife of 20 years, Pauline Garcia Wilde, a devoted wife and Mother to their respective families of Midland Tx., son's Frank G. Wilde of Midland Tx, Michael K. Wilde of San Antonio Tx., daughters Pamela G. Daupert of Odessa Tx., and Karen M. Wilde of Greenville S.C., Loving stepson Bobby J. Arangua and stepdaughter Debra Arangua. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is loved and missed by his family, his extended family as well as the many people whose lives he touched throughout the years. The Memorial Service will be held Friday June 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at the American Heritage Funeral Home 4100 N FM 1788 Midland Tx., 79707. He will be missed by all!



