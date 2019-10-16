Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Herbert Bales Jr.. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Graveside service 2:00 PM Fairview Cemetery Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Frank Herbert Bales, Jr., 93, went to be with our Lord and Savior on October 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. Graveside service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 2:00PM at Fairview Cemetery in Midland. He was born March 15, 1926 in Lindsay, Oklahoma to Mary Hambrick Bales and Frank H. Bales. He graduated from Lindsay High School and served a period in the U.S. Navy during WWII aboard the aircraft carrier USS SANTEE at the age of 18. On discharge from the Navy, after the war, he enrolled in Oklahoma A&M College and received a degree in General Business. Herb Bales married the love of his life, Norma Preston Bales in Casper, Wyoming on December 24, 1955. He was a devoted family man, and truly enjoyed every minute spent with them. He retired from Cities Service Oil Company (now OXY) in 1989. The following year, he and Norma traveled throughout Germany & Austria with Herb's sister, Ruth. He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Norma J. Bales; daughter, Amy B. Sledge of Midland; grandsons, Larry P. Sledge and Brian B. Sledge; son, Todd S. Bales and partner, Brian Owens of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He also is survived by his older sister, Ruth Romano of Bothell, Washington. His passing leaves an immense and unfillable void but we are comforted by prayers from family and friends. Absent from the body, present with the Lord -2 Cor. 5:8; Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in Paradise-Luke 23:43 NIV. The family would like to especially thank Ramon, Yvez, Wendy and Elizabeth of Comfort Keepers for their devoted care in the past year. They would also like to thank the caregivers at Home Hospice & Nursing, who were also indispensable in the last few days and made it possible for him to pass peacefully at his home. Memorial donations may be made to Home Hospice & Nursing, 619 N Grant AVE, STE 120, Odessa, TX 79761. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland Online condolences can be made at

