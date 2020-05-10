Frankie A. Bartol, 83 of Midland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 11, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Frankie was born on July 14, 1936 in Pecos, Texas to Margaret Hollis and Charles Marstrand. Frankie grew up in a wonderful and loving family, with many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. Family was most important. Frankie loved life, rarely met a stranger, and had a personality that filled a room! She attended and graduated from Big Spring High School in 1954. She loved Band in school and an early career aspiration was to be a Band Director. Frankie achieved 1st Chair in All-State Band, played in a dance band, and loved doing plays. She enjoyed playing tennis and bowling. Frankie worked for 50 years holding a work ethic of great integrity and achievement of impeccable results. She worked as a Civil Servant in a secretarial /administrative capacity for 40 years, with service to the United States Air Force where she earned top security clearance, as well as the United States Postal Service, Social Security Administration and the FDIC. She retired from Civil Service in 1995, and then worked another ten years in the Midland oil industry. Frankie was blessed with many incredible friendships over her lifetime. She maintained a closeness with many dear friends from her school years.Though she loved people and her family and friends, she also enjoyed being a homebody. Frankie was a huge animal lover and always had multiple pets. She was extremely tenderhearted. She also loved professional tennis and was a life-long Dallas Cowboys fan. Frankie loved many, and was loved by so many. She will be greatly missed. The memories we all hold are blessings beyond measure. Frankie is survived by her two daughters, Alice Bledsoe and Cindy Bledsoe of Midland, her sister, Charlotte Meeks of Midland, her niece, Valeri Meeks of Howard Beach, NY, her nephew Tommy Meeks, Jr. of Colorado City, Texas, her great nieces, Lauran Cox and husband, Hunter of Snyder, Texas, Samantha Dunn and husband Tanner, of Norfolk, Virginia, great-great nephews, Talen Dunn and Kylen Dunn, and numerous 2nd and 3rd cousins. Frankie is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 42 years, Leo A. Bartol, infant son, Harold Gene Bledsoe, Jr., and parents Charles and Frankie Marstrand. The family would like to express their eternal gratitude toward the wonderful caregivers with Hospice of Midland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Midland, animal rescues or charities, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 10, 2020.