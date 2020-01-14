Frankie Dale Howard of Midland, TX has gone to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Frankie's family was by his side when he passed at 85 years on Jan 11, 2020 in Midland, TX. He was born July 2, 1934 in McCamey, TX to William "Doc" Howard and Martha Frances (Audas) Howard. He is a military veteran of 13 years, he served in the Air Force and Army. He is survived by his two children and their spouses Gary and Sylvia Howard, Debbie and Frank Pierson; five grandchildren, Brian, Zachary, Cassie, Michelle, and Genny; four great grandchildren, Heather, Kylie, Isaac, Emi; one great great grandchild, Brooklyn; two siblings and their spouses, Deloris and Milford Thomason, Connie and Calvin Johnson. He is preceded in death by Benny Howard and parents. The family will receive friends and family Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland, TX. Graveside services will be Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 14, 2020