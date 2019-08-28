Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frankie Deawn Wickham. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

July 13, 1956 - August 17, 2019 Frankie Deawn Wickham, 63, of Midland passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Pampa. Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, Augustt 24, 2019 at Mary Ellen and Harvester Church of Christ with Keith Feerer, minister of Mary Ellen & Harvester Church of Christ, and Glen Walton, Church of Christ minister, officiating. There will be a second memorial service on August 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Westside Church of Christ in Midland, TX. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors. The family has requested donations be made to the Aphasia Center of West Texas in lieu of flowers. Frankie was born July 13, 1956 in Pampa to Jack and Wanda Mitchell. She graduated from Pampa High School in 1974. She was an administrative assistant at Enron in multiple locations. In 2010 she married Jeff Wickham of Midland. She was a member of West Side Church of Christ in Midland. Frankie enjoyed quilting and decorating cakes. Until health issues intervened, she was active with the Aphasia Center of West Texas where she learned how to recover from a stroke, as well as, raising funds for the Center. Frankie loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Wickham of the home; two sons, Bud Fletcher and wife Tiffany of Pampa and Tommy Fletcher and wife Esmy of Stanton; her mother Wanda Mitchell of Pampa; three sisters, Laura Underwood of Borger, Molly Carriere of Pearland, and Susan Henderson of Pampa; three brothers, Russell Mitchell of Pearland, William Mitchell and wife Nikki of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and Jason Mitchell of Lockport, New York; and four grandsons, Marcus Fletcher, Adam Fletcher, Jaden Fletcher and Mitchell Fletcher.

