Frankie Elizabeth Clarkson, 83, of Midland, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:00PM at St. Nicholas Episcopal Church in Midland. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Frankie was born on January 10, 1937 to Mary and Truman White in El Monte, California. She was a graduate of Ysleta High School in El Paso, Texas. In 1963 she married and created a family with Walter (Bill) Clarkson. A great lover of crafts and family, she enjoyed creating and making memories. A force in her family and never afraid to tell the truth, Frankie was the backbone and foundation for her family. She is survived by her husband, Walter William (Bill) Clarkson, Jr.; her daughters, Cassandra Richardson & son in-law Joe Richardson & Mary Elizabeth Roddy & son in-law Michael Roddy; grand-children, Heather, William, Anna, Laura, Jenna & Thomas; great grandchildren, Alex (Alejandro) & Adam; her brother, Earl Tenney, along with her niece Bernice McRae and family. She is preceded in death by her sons Roger Clarkson, Charles Clarkson and her sister Penny Kinney. Pallbearers will be Mike Roddy, Joe Richardson, William Richardson, John McRae, David Richardson, and Thomas Clarkson. Honorary pallbearer will be Trevor Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 16, 2020