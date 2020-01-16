Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frankie Elizabeth Clarkson. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Frankie Elizabeth Clarkson, 83, of Midland, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:00PM at St. Nicholas Episcopal Church in Midland. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Frankie was born on January 10, 1937 to Mary and Truman White in El Monte, California. She was a graduate of Ysleta High School in El Paso, Texas. In 1963 she married and created a family with Walter (Bill) Clarkson. A great lover of crafts and family, she enjoyed creating and making memories. A force in her family and never afraid to tell the truth, Frankie was the backbone and foundation for her family. She is survived by her husband, Walter William (Bill) Clarkson, Jr.; her daughters, Cassandra Richardson & son in-law Joe Richardson & Mary Elizabeth Roddy & son in-law Michael Roddy; grand-children, Heather, William, Anna, Laura, Jenna & Thomas; great grandchildren, Alex (Alejandro) & Adam; her brother, Earl Tenney, along with her niece Bernice McRae and family. She is preceded in death by her sons Roger Clarkson, Charles Clarkson and her sister Penny Kinney. Pallbearers will be Mike Roddy, Joe Richardson, William Richardson, John McRae, David Richardson, and Thomas Clarkson. Honorary pallbearer will be Trevor Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

Frankie Elizabeth Clarkson, 83, of Midland, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:00PM at St. Nicholas Episcopal Church in Midland. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Frankie was born on January 10, 1937 to Mary and Truman White in El Monte, California. She was a graduate of Ysleta High School in El Paso, Texas. In 1963 she married and created a family with Walter (Bill) Clarkson. A great lover of crafts and family, she enjoyed creating and making memories. A force in her family and never afraid to tell the truth, Frankie was the backbone and foundation for her family. She is survived by her husband, Walter William (Bill) Clarkson, Jr.; her daughters, Cassandra Richardson & son in-law Joe Richardson & Mary Elizabeth Roddy & son in-law Michael Roddy; grand-children, Heather, William, Anna, Laura, Jenna & Thomas; great grandchildren, Alex (Alejandro) & Adam; her brother, Earl Tenney, along with her niece Bernice McRae and family. She is preceded in death by her sons Roger Clarkson, Charles Clarkson and her sister Penny Kinney. Pallbearers will be Mike Roddy, Joe Richardson, William Richardson, John McRae, David Richardson, and Thomas Clarkson. Honorary pallbearer will be Trevor Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close