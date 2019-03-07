Frankie Worsham Frankie Worsham, 59, of Midland peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on February 28, 2019. A wake service to will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at True-Lite Christian Fellowship at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. She is survived by her three daughters, Tynisha Worsham, Tonya Polk, Yvola Polk; seven sisters; two brothers; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 7, 2019