Frankie Worsham, 59, of Midland peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on February 28, 2019. A wake service to will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at True-Lite Christian Fellowship at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Frankie Worsham was born to the late Jeremiah Worsham and Annie S. Hester in Muleshoe, TX. Frankie moved to Midland, TX in 1973 with her mother and siblings. Frankie attended Midland High School and graduated from cosmetology school. Frankie worked at BJ and Associates, Pizzazz, and Allora formally known as Salon 2000 in Odessa, TX. She was also employed at Odessa Regional. Frankie is preceded in death by her son Melvin Polk Jr., her 3 brothers, Thomas Hicks, Jeremiah Worsham Jr., Glen Worsham, and sister Lesia Samuels. She leaves to cherish her memories her 3 daughters and 2 son-n-laws Tynisha and Tony Bradford, Tonya and Tracy Bradford, Yvola Polk all of Bryan, TX and Artayshia Bledsoe of Odessa, TX; 8 grandchildren, Erika Farris, James Williams, Ti'Anna Bradford, Traquarion Bradford, Trah'Vaeziah Jackson, Tra'Ahmbria Bradford, Ana'Zhius Williams, and Miracle White of Odessa, TX; and 5 step-grandchildren, Vantesiale Bradford, Tracy Bradford Jr., Tracy Bradford 3rd, and Trayshon Bradford; 2 great-grandchildren, Ly'Lah and I'Drick Patterson; and 1 step-grandson, E'Zhoni Bradford all of Bryan, TX., 9 siblings and 6 brother-in-laws, Willie Cooks, Eddie Hicks, Debra and Edward Johnson, Patsy and Mark Saddler, Cathy and Derrick Roberts, and Jimmie Samuels, all of Midland, TX, Barbara and Steve Green of Palm Spring, CA, Joyce and Marlon Davis and Mildred Porch all of Lubbock, TX, Shannon Worsham of Arlington, TX, Janice and Korey Munso of Desoto, TX; a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.

1502 N Lamesa Rd

Midland , TX 79701

