Fred Dale Norton, 83, of Midland, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born November 24, 1936 in Olden, TX to the late Ruth (Sepulver) and Addie Norton. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2 PM at Ellis Funeral Home followed by interment at Serenity Memorial Gardens



