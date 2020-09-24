Fred Douglas Dotson, 83, resident of Alpine, Texas passed away at his residence on Monday, September 21, 2020. Mr. Dotson was born in Stamford, Texas on September 15, 1937. He owned and operated Dotson Nissan from 1969 to 2002. He moved to Alpine with his family at the end of 2002 to "retire" and operate a used car business and storage business. He quit drinking April 25, 1975 and has had 45 years sobriety and the honor of helping many of his fellow alcoholics stop drinking. But, by far the most important choice of his life was making Jesus Christ the Lord and Savior of his life. Reading God's Word daily and trusting Jesus to see him through, 1 Cor. 1:18, For the preaching of the cross is to them who parish foolishness; but unto us which are saved it is the Power of God. He was preceded in death by his parents Jake and Mollie Dotson and one brother Jimmy Jack who passed several years ago. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, June White Dotson, his daughter Maureen, son in law David Lewis, grandson, Marlon Dotson-Wall, great grandson, Gavin Wall, daughter Ruby and his dog Poo, a white poodle, who was constantly by his side during his illness. In lieu of flowers the family asked to please donate to the animal charity of your choice
. Private Services will be held at a later date. Alpine Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with his services. Online condolences may made at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com
.