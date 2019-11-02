Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred G. Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

On October 30, 2019, Fred G. Brown, loving husband and father of five children, thirteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren went to be with His Lord at the age of 78. He was surrounded by his loving family during this time. Fred was born September 9, 1941, in Lubbock, TX to parents Herman Lee and Agnes Fredda Brown. Fred spent his childhood years growing up in Brownfield, TX and Ballinger, TX. The family moved to Midland, TX in 1952. He graduated from Midland High School and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. Fred began his career in the oil and gas industry with Signal Oil and Gas, Midwest Oil Corporation and Amini Oil Company in Midland. In 1972, Fred was a consulting engineer in Wyoming. Fred returned to Midland in 1974 and started his own independent oil and gas operations. In the early 90's he discovered a biotechnology method to improve oil recovery that led him to launch Microbes, Inc., a microbial enhanced oil recovery company initially based in the U.S. with further expansion in Indonesia, China, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru Venezuela, Mexico and Ukraine. This business venture ultimately led to international production sharing contracts in China where he drilled oil and gas reserves. In 2000 Fred relocated the company to The Woodlands, TX. Fred retired in 2007 and he and Karon moved to the Texas Hill Country. Fred was a member of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers and also the Society of Petroleum Engineers where he authored several papers and served on oil and gas symposiums. Fred faithfully served His Lord and continually witnessed the Gospel to others for the sake of their salvation in Jesus Christ. He served as a committee member of Young Life and also served on the Board of Directors for Fellowship Ministries. He started a new class for Community Bible Study serving as the Teaching Director. He and Karon also led Home Group Bible Studies in their home. Fred and his family enjoyed boating, fishing, water skiing, sailing and family reunions. Family Christmas vacations were spent snow skiing in Aspen, CO. Fred received his private pilot license and enjoyed flying. He also had the thrill of sky diving with his grandson in San Diego, CA. Fred is survived by Karon, his devoted wife of 45 years; his children, Debbie and her husband Kim Rampick of Carlsbad, CA, their children Taylor and Morgan; Shelley and her husband Alan Warren of The Woodlands, TX, their children Hannah and Hillin; Heidi Westbrook of Stephenville, TX, her children Holton, Witt, Rilyn and Hudson; Kelly and his wife Stephanie Brown of Boerne, TX, their children Bode and Hartley. Fred was preceded in death by his son, Randy Brown. Surviving also are Randy's sons: Ryan and his son Hale; Hunter and his wife, Ashley and their son Dylan; and Sterling. Preceded in death were his siblings Loretta Kelm and Dwain Brown. A Celebration of Life will be held at Crossroads Baptist Church, The Woodlands, TX at 1:00 p.m, Friday, November 8, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse or Community Bible Study.

