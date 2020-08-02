Fred Jarrell Bolton, 80, of Hurst, Texas, a loving husband, dad and exceptionally devoted grandfather, died Monday, July 27, 2020. Funeral will be held at Blue Bonnet Hills Memorial Park., on Monday August 3, 2020. Fred Jarrell Bolton was born August 18, 1939 in Norman, Oklahoma. Jarrell was a graduate of Midland High School in Midland Texas. Jarrell also attended the University of Oklahoma where he played for the Oklahoma Sooners football team (1956-1957). He was preceded in death by his first wife Ranelle Rhodes Bolton. Survivors: wife, Edith (Nell) Richards Bolton, his son Jarrell Rhodes Bolton, daughter Janelle Bolton Cates, grandson Matthew David Rogers and wife Breanna Bober Rogers, Mr. and Mrs Jeffery Williams, Mr. and Mrs Tom Richards III and son Tommy, Azra Johnson and husband Steve and son Xander, McKenna Warner and husband Donny and their children Edith, Edward, and Elliot.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store