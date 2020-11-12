1/
Fred Lewis Jr.
Fred Lewis Jr., age 68, of Midland, TX passed away on November 6, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 from 9:00am - 9:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.. In keeping with Fred's wishes cremation ser-vices have been chosen. He is survived by his son Calvin Gary of Shorter, AL and his daughter Rob-vilyn "Nikki" Scott of Commerce, TX. Arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.4

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 12, 2020.
