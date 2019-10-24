Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Medley Calaway Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Fred Medley Calaway, Jr., age 87, former Seminole, Oklahoma resident, passed away October 19, 2019 at his home in Midland, Texas. He was born January 20, 1932 in Ivanhoe, Texas to parents Fred Medley Calaway, Sr. and Zaradah (Ford) Calaway. He was a high school graduate and received an Associate's Degree from Oklahoma A & M (now Oklahoma State University). Fred married Ida McDaniel on November 6, 1956 in Poteau, Oklahoma. He served his country in the United States Army. Fred worked sixty-four years in the oilfield service industry with various companies, including Lane Wells, Dresser Atlas, Permian Perforators (co-owner), Great Guns, Isotag (owner before selling), Gray Wireline and ending with Renegade Wireline until retiring December 2018. Fred enjoyed golfing, model trains, playing dominoes, but mostly taking trips with his family. Fred is survived by his wife, Ida Calaway of the home, son; Ronnie (Ron) and his wife Laurie of Yukon, Oklahoma, daughters; Pam Baswell and her husband Bill of Owasso, Oklahoma, Janna VanHoozer and her husband Ken of Salado, Texas and Cristi Johnson of Midland, Texas, brother; Don Calaway of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, sister; Carolyn Myers and her husband Ronald (Cotton) Myers of Norman, Oklahoma, grandchildren; Jonathan and Diana Calaway, Megan and Drew Miller, Brittany and Jake Johnson, Ryan and Morgan Baswell, Sam and Cheyenne VanHoozer, Rachel and Josh Goode, Joshua and Karan Rowan and Logan and Morgan Rowan and great-grandchildren; Keirstin Bracelin, Cadence Church, Ames and Monroe Miller, Hunter, Emma and Riley Johnson, Savannah Humphrey and Easton Baswell, Carter Goode, Ellie Rowan and Baby Boy VanHoozer arriving March 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, baby brother Richard D. Calaway, brother Alvin T. Calaway and sister Dorotha (Dodie) Madden. Memorial services for Fred will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Crestview Baptist Church, Midland, Texas. The family requests that donations in Fred's memory be sent to Hospice of Midland, 911 W. Texas Avenue, Midland, Texas 79701.

