Fred S. Wright III
Fred S. Wright, III, 69, passed peacefully in his daughter's home in Houston, Texas, surrounded by the love, devotion, and prayer of his family on 10 September 2020. Fred was preceded in death by many friends, his beloved uncle T. R. Wright, and then his parents, whom he selflessly served as caregiver in their last years, Fred S. Wright, Jr., and Elizabeth (Betsy) Payne Wright of Midland, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Jan Taylor Wright, of Midland, Texas and their children: daughter, Tracy Gauthier Jackson, and husband, Dano Jackson of Big Lake, Texas; Fred IV, and wife, Carmen Mattics of Montrose, Co., his grandson Fred V; his daughter, Sara Wright of Houston, Texas; as well as his siblings, Carol Wright Bailey (Art), Thomas P. Wright (Judy), Fr. Robert E. Wright, Richard W. Wright (Diane), Christopher H. Wright (Cecilia), Shelley E. Wright, and Erle Wright (Marilyn). Fred was born on 6 August 1951 in Midland, Texas. He graduated from Midland High School with Honors as a member of the Swim Team and Debate Club. He went on to further his studies at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, and Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, and apprenticed under Taos photographer Disk Spas before earning his degree in Petroleum Engineering from New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology in Socorro, New Mexico. Fred followed in his grandfather's and father's footsteps and earned much of his living as a Petroleum Engineer in the oil fields of the Permian Basin; working as a roustabout in his youth and a modern Well Completion Specialist in his later years. His second home was a log cabin in Southern Colorado built with the collaboration of his parents, brothers, and friends. His heart lived on the river, casting flies for native trout. Fred was a devoted son, brother, husband, uncle, and father. He loved his family, friends, math and science, fishing, photography, traveling, and campfires. Moreover, he recognized, honored and taught respect, duty, and the value of hard work. His celebrations will be held at St. Ann's Parish in Midland, Texas on Thursday 8 October 2020 at 16:00 CST, along with a memorial at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish (Oldest Church in Colorado) in Conejos, Colorado on Saturday, 10 October 2020 at 10:00 MST.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 4, 2020.
