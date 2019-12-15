Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred William Wemple. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

Fred William Wemple, 92, died December 10, 2019 in Austin. Born Aug. 22, 1927 in Blossom, Texas, he grew up in Midland where he was known by his nickname, Ted. He attended Midland High School and Shreiner Institute. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Returning to Midland, he worked for the family's music store. He earned a bachelor's degree from Sul Ross State University and a master's from North Texas State University, now the University of North Texas. He married Georgann Vannaman Griswold in 1973 and joined the faculty of Odessa College that year as a math instructor. As an assistant professor of mathematics at OC, he served in the Faculty Senate and was elected president of the Faculty Senate in 1980. Upon retirement, he and his wife traveled extensively and enjoyed square dancing and ballroom dancing. He was preceded in death by his wife in 2017, by his parents, Fred A. Wemple and Edith Abels Wemple; by his sisters, Edith Wemple Avery, Evelyn Wemple Allen and Lucille Wemple; and by his brother, Allen Abels Wemple. Survivors include his stepdaughter Janie Simms (husband Mike) of Denton; his nephews, Cliff Avery (wife Tara) of Austin, Allen Wemple of Midland and Scott Wemple (wife Alana) of Spring; nieces, Andrea Avery (husband David Shackelford) of Pflugerville, Diane LoRusso (husband Gary) of Palmer, Alaska, Susan Courtney (husband Kevin) of Midland, and Ginger Dixon (husband Jason) of Round Rock; step-granddaughter Leslie Tillerson (husband Jeff) of Irving; and numerous great-nephews and great-nieces. Private burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park. Memorial services will be held by the family at a later date. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 15, 2019

