Fredalene Mignon Skinner, 92, of Midland, Texas passed away April 1, 2019. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Church of God, 5300 Thomason in Midland. Private graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery, Iowa Park, Texas. Survivors include one brother, and her three children, Jim Skinner, Mike Skinner, and Sandra Oldham.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2019