Fredalene Mignon Skinner, 92, of Midland, Texas went to be with the Lord April 1, 2019 following a short illness. She was born on November 5, 1926, in Manitou, OK, the oldest child of Lena Mae (Biggs) and Lloyd Melvin Sturgis. She graduated from Amherst High School, and on December 11, 1945, she married the late Luther Buford Skinner. She worked as a nurse before she and her husband moved to Iowa Park, TX in 1947. She worked at the school cafeteria and then accepted a job at the Sheppard Air Force Base Youth Center which became her life long career. Becoming Youth Director and serving for 25+ years, she was awarded the highest national accolades for her service. She served in many capacities with the Church of God and local organizations in Iowa Park until she and Luther retired. They moved to Midland, TX in 2001 to be near her family. Fredalene is survived by her children, son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Cherryl Skinner of Boise, ID, son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Deborah Skinner, of Dallas, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Larry Oldham, of Midland, TX; brother, Frank Sturgis, of San Antonio, TX.; grandchildren, Scott Skinner, Heather Sullivan, Melissa Skinner, Chris Oldham, Cody Oldham, Cody Skinner and Brett Skinner; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther, her parents, and her sister, Lloyce Ermis. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Church of God, 5300 Thomason, Midland, Texas with Rev. M. R. Thomason and Rev. Nathan Bounds officiating. Private graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery, Iowa Park, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Church of God, Manor Park, Inc. or Hospice Midland. Arrangements are entrusted with Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at

