Fredda was born December 16, 1937, in Midland, TX, to Benjamin and Martha Nobles Black. She attended St. Mary's Hall in San Antonio, TX, and graduated from Midland High school in 1956. After graduating, Fredda attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas, pledging to the Pi Beta Phi sorority, before relocating to Oklahoma City, OK with her first husband. She then returned to Midland where she raised her two children, and went on to spend the remainder of her life. Having lived in Midland nearly all of her life, she was active in both the First Baptist Church of Midland and the First Methodist Church of Midland. She was involved in the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and a member of the Midland Junior League. Ms. Black was preceded in death by her father, Benjamin F. Black, and her mother, Martha Nobles Black. She is survived by her two children, Martha Pennington and her husband Keith of Austin, TX, and Charlton 'Ben' Hadden and his wife, Cynthia of Chesterfield, VA; five grandchildren, Kaitlin Redditt and her husband, Damien, Blakeney Hartka, and her husband Thomas, Chandler Hadden, Jake Pennington, and Ashton Hadden; one great grandson, Corbyn Redditt; her sister Betty Montgomery and her husband Dan of Houston, TX; her loving caregiver, Rosa Zuniga; a host of nieces, nephews, and other beloved relatives and friends. Fredda was an active philanthropist and a woman of faith. She always enjoyed a cheesy joke, and loved watching her grandchildren grow up. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great grand mother, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Due to the current circumstances, the immediate family will be having a small private memorial service on Thursday, July 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that memorials may be directed to the First Baptist Church of Midland, 2103 W. Louisiana Midland, Texas 79701



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store