Freddie Flores, 69, of Midland, Texas, passed away June 1, 2020, in Midland, Texas. Freddie was born to Pillar Hull and Enrique Flores on 02/14/1951 in Midland, Texas. He was an amazing son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a fun, loving and caring man that everyone always loved to be spend time with and he loved his children and his grandkids more than anything. He was employed and retired with the Midland Independent School District for 15+ years and formed many friendships during his tenure. He was a true Dallas Cowboy fan and loved his Tejano music. He is survived by his mother, Pillar Hull; wife, Guadalupe Flores; son Freddy Flores; daughter Magda Flores; son-in-law, Jorge Machuca; son Jaime Flores; daughter-in-law, Laura Ann Jacobo; grandson, Isaiah Flores; grandson, Noah Flores; granddaughter, DeAnna Machuca; grandson, Christian Machuca; granddaughter, Emily Machuca; sister, Socorro Terrazas; sister, Linda Leal; brother, Pete Flores; sister, Elva Perry; sister, Alma Montez. He is preceded in death by his father, Enrique Flores; brother, Enrique Flores Jr; daughter, DeAnna Flores. The viewing will be Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 9:00 am-9:00 pm at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel at 405 N. Terrell St., Midland, Texas. The rosary will also be on June 4, 2020, at 7:00 pm at Heavenly Gate Chapel. Funeral mass will be Friday June 5, 2020, at 10:00 am at San Miguel Catholic Church, 1100 Camp St., Midland, Texas. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. There will be a meal provided for the family following the burial services at Legends Enterprises, 503 W. Florida, Midland, Texas. The family would like to express their gratitude to the many family and friends and their support during this difficult time. Flowers/plants may be sent to Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel at 405 N. Terrell St., Midland, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.heavenlygatefh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 4, 2020.