Freddye Carnes left this world freed from pain and suffering to enter into her eternal home, in the glorious presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on October 6, 2020. She was born in McAllen, Texas on June 24, 1934. On April 24, 1954, she married Les Carnes whom she had known since the third grade. They were married for 66 years. Freddye, lovingly known as Dear Mom, was a compassionate woman of God. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family with all of her heart. Always ready to help family and friends, she consistently demonstrated care and concern for the welfare of others. She was absolutely brilliant, always elegant, and the giver of the most sound advice. A wonderful cook, avid gardener, accomplished pianist and an exceptional teacher, she taught the love of reading and adventure while instilling a hunger for knowledge to young minds. Nature, birds, and a fervent love of butterflies captured her heart at a young age. She is survived by her husband, Les Carnes; their daughters, Danielle Puryear of Midland and Julie Morgan and husband Gregg, of Prosper; grandchildren; Jennifer Latshaw of Omaha, Lesli Hoover and husband John, of Allen, Tracye Simmons and husband, Jerrod of Prosper, and Tyler Wilkinson and wife Barri, of Celina and eight beautiful great-grandchildren. Friends and family members are invited to attend the funeral service officiated by James Ervin, on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 2pm at the chapel of First Baptist Church in Midland. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com