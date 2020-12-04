Fredrick Wayne "Tee" Johnson, 71, of Midland, Texas was called from his earthly home on Tuesday morning, November 24, 2020. He was the eighth child, born February 22, 1949, in Winches-ter, Texas to Will and Izell Bledsoe Johnson. He was united in marriage to Mary Sue Ellison-Johnson on March 16, 2010 in Midland, Texas. She remained his loving wife and best friend until his passing. He grew up in Big Spring, Texas where he attended Lakeview School (grades 1-9) and Big Spring High School (grades 10-12). After graduating from high school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he bravely and honorably served his country for two years; including one year in Vi-etnam. When he returned home, he enrolled at Howard County Junior College where he received an associate's degree in Psychology. He worked for the Big Spring State Hospital while attending college and a few years thereafter. He was later employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Midland, Texas where he worked for 30 years to retirement. Most recently, just to have something to do, he drove cars for Toyota and a few other dealerships. Mr. Johnson was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He was baptized when he was a young boy and was added to the Lord's church. Like his mother, he loved reading his bible. He also had a quiet, gentle spirit like his father. He would do any-thing he could for those in need. He will be deeply missed and always loved. He leaves to cherish his love and memory, his wife, Mary Sue Johnson of Midland; his daughters, Tonya (Edward) Redic, and Candyce Johnson of Midland; his son, Aaron Dow Ellison of Lamesa, his brothers, Ulis "Billy" Johnson and Roy "RC" Johnson of Big Spring, Robert (Martha) Johnson of Lubbock; his sisters, Charles Green and Willene Knox of Big Spring, Jennie Johnson of Odessa, and Izell "Twinkle" White of Murfreesboro, TN; his adopted brother, Albert "Poe Will" Wil-burn of Los Angeles, CA; his grandchildren whom he absolutely adored (13 grands and 4 great grands); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close families and friends: the Baucham's, Brown's, Forman's, Green's/Williams'; Bernard & Minnie Hastings, Robert Jackson and David Harris. Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents, Will and Izell Johnson; one son, Richard Andrew "Andy" Ellison; brother, Melvin Johnson; his paternal grandparents, Jim Johnson Sr. and Hattie Kirkland Johnson; his maternal grandparents, Robert "Bobby" Bledsoe Jr. and Maude Hen-derson Bledsoe. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a funeral. However, the family will have a memorial cel-ebration at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Stanton Memorial Funeral Home.



