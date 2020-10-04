Gabriel Brito Natividad received his final promotion by our Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ. He lived on this earth for 85 years but, he will be in heaven for eternity waiting for us that have accepted Jesus Christ as the way, the truth, & the light. Those left to mourn his loss are his wife, Nattie Natividad, children Gabriel C. Natividad, Abel and Ana Natividad, and Maggie and James Ramirez all of Midland, Diana and husband, George Dale from Andrews. His 10 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren as well as cousins, nephews & nieces too numerous to count will remember him with love. He is preceded in death by his parents, Juan & Dolores Natividad, & brother Manuel Natividad. He was born December 3, 1934 in Anadarko, Oklahoma to Juan & Dolores Natividad. He spent his formative years in Midland Texas. He met & fell in love with a little gal with his same last name as her first name, Natividad Ceniceros. They married September 1, 1952. His hunny, Natividad (Nattie) was 14 & he was 18. He always called her "Hunny or Natividad". She always called him "Rey" or "mi vida". They were married 68 years. Gabriel worked tirelessly & cheerfully all his life up till age 80 at many jobs including sanitation worker for the city of Midland but his longest career was as a butcher & meat market manager at grocery stores. He worked at Sundown grocery store, Super Mercado, & most recently Albertsons. He moved his family to Andrews,Texas in 1970 to pursue a job as the meat market manager at Piggly Wiggly. He was a man with only a third grade education in charge of a whole section of the store from ordering all the meat, deciding on prices, putting up store signs, arranging the work schedule of his crew, & making sure his department was successful in making a profit for the store and bonuses for all. If you wanted a good piece of meat ask Gabe. The community knew he was honest & caring. He spoke to all his customers and everyone at the store and in the community. He would hand out quarters to children because seeing them smile gave him joy. He was always smiling and laughing, making everyone he was around feel special and loved. He was a big jokester and loved to rib people & kid around. He was beloved by all the customers & workers. He continued working as a butcher and market manager when he and his hunny returned to Midland in 2000. Gabe never missed his sons' football games or his daughters' softball games or choir concerts even though he was apt to sleep during the latter. He as a member of the evening Lion's club where he interacted with many business people. Gabe's faith was always a big part of his life. He was a member and deacon of Primera Iglesia Bautista (Mexican First Baptist Church). He would sing with his daughters at church on Wednesday's & twice on Sundays. He loved God, people and especially his family. Pallbearers will be Gabriel Natividad III. Louis Lara II. Chris Martinez, Juan Gabriel Natividad, and Julian Suarez II. Honorary pallbearers will be Raul Ceniceros, Cesar Cruz, George Dale, Hector DeLeon David Natividad, Raul Peña, James Ramirez, Roy Rodriguez, and Jonas Suarez. Services are as follows: Viewing is TBA please check on the Ellis Funeral Home Midland Tx website. Live stream of the PRIVATE closed service Wednesday 2 pm from Ellis Funeral Home, Midland Tx Facebook page. Gravesite service Wednesday at Resthaven immediately following. Please wear masks & social distance. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to West Texas Baptist Association, Camp Menard, 3300 SCR 1210, Midland, Tx. 79706. We also request any pictures or memorials be sent to dmart411@suddenlink.net The Natividad family would like to thank everyone for their compassion and love expressed through prayers, gifts of food, flowers, and acts of love. We are truly blessed!



