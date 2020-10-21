1/
Gabriel Enrique Aguirre
Gabriel Enrique Aguirre., 18 of Midland, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. Viewing will be at Heavenly Gates, 405 N Terrell ST. on Wednesday October 21, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. Funeral Mass is set for Thursday October 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his parents, Danny and Maria Aguirre; one brother, John Michael Aguirre; one sister, Alyssa Lynn Aguirre; grandparents, Enrique and Mary Aguirre and Edelmira Sanchez; one one nephew.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 21, 2020.
