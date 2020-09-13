Gabriel "Chulo" Reyes, beloved husband, father, and friend to many passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Gabriel was born on January 29, 1954, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Simon Reyes in Midland, Texas. He made an impact on the lives of many people. Gabriel founded Reyes Electric and served the Habitat for Humanity housing program for decades. An avid golfer and contributor to many charitable causes, Reyes thrived best when he gave to others. Affectionately known as "My Reyes" by his beloved wife Margie, they would spend time at the end of a long day in the "Reyes Man Cave". Gabriel is survived by his devoted wife of 16 years, Margie, brothers Raul, Robert and Ernie, sisters Alicia, Hortencia, Christina, and Irene, children, Gabriel Jr and spouse Vicki, Peggy, Patricia, Gilbert, step-children Israel, Jennifer, Susan. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and longtime friends. Viewing will be on Monday September 14th from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday September 15th at 2:00 p.m. at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He will be missed but never forgotten. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the prayers and encouragement. A special thanks for the medical personnel at Texas Oncology and Midland Hospice for their compassionate care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store