Viewing will be Monday, September 14, 2020 from 9am to 9pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass is set for 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church. Burial will be at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Margie M. Reyes; two sons, Gabriel Reyes Jr. and Gilbert Reyes; two daughters, Peggy Reyes and Patricia Reyes; stepson, Israel Jimenez; stepdaughters, Susan Thomas and Jennifer Jimenez; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins.



