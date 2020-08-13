Gabriel Valdez Sandoval Sr. 54 of Midland Tx passed away on Saturday August 8th 2020 due to heart complications. Viewing will be held at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home & Chapel 2508 N. Big Spring St. Midland Tx 79705 on Thursday August 13, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. and talk will be held that evening at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be on Friday August 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Gabriel is survived by his Parents Sylvester Sandoval & Armandina Valdez, two Brother's Odell Sandoval & Samuel Sandoval, & his 4 children Gabriel Sandoval Jr and wife Jessica, Crystal Garcia & husband Johnny, Krystal Sandoval, & Cecily Sandoval all from Midland Tx.



