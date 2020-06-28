Garland F. Barton, age 78, of Midland, TX passed away June 26, 2020. Born December 6, 1941 to the late Austin Lewis and Bessie Mable Barton in Derry, NM. Garland was drafted and served in the United States Army from 1963-1965 and was stationed in Korea. Shortly after, he married his wife Judy on July 7, 1966. Garland loved to hunt, and more recently fishing was his sport of choice. He was a machinist by trade working for Drilco as a machinist and tool maker for many years. Garland opened and operated the Double B Machine Shop for Oilfield Supplies and then moved on to work for Don-Nan Pump & Supply Shop where he retired from in 2010. He is survived by his wife Judy Barton of Midland, TX, his children John Barton of Midland, TX, Jason Barton of Midland, TX and Bobbie Jo Barrera of Costa Rica, six grandchildren; Alyssa Barton, Kelley Gibbs, Kerri Gibbs, Allie Seaman, Cameron Barton, and Chase Barton as well as one great-grandchild Ellie Seaman. In addition to his wife and children he is survived by his sister Vera Garner of Edgewood, TX and a brother Joe "Buckshot" Barton of Clarksville, AR. He is preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers Stanley Barton and Austin Barton. In keeping with his wishes the family has chosen cremation services. Avalos- Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home have been entrusted to handle the arrangements.



