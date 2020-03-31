Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Garland Ray Chapman. View Sign Service Information Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home - Paris 730 Clarksville Street Paris , TX 75460 (903)-784-3366 Graveside service 10:30 AM Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home - Paris 730 Clarksville Street Paris , TX 75460 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Garland Ray Chapman, 89 formerly of Midland, died on March 28, 2020 in Paris, Texas at the age of 89. He was born in Dill City, Oklahoma on September 11, 1930, the eldest of six children of Lester and Vera Chapman. Garland married June Norrell of Powderly, Texas at the Calvary Methodist Church in Paris, Texas on December 26, 1950, enjoying 69 years of marriage. They raised two children, Harriet Chapman Knowles (Steve) of Georgetown, Texas, and Garland "Ray" Chapman (Suzanne) of Pflugerville, Texas. Besides his wife and children, his is also survived by 7 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, plus five siblings, Wayne Chapman and his wife Pat, Gail Farmer, and Ruth Thompson, all of Paris, TX; Jim Chapman and wife Jan of Faught, Texas; and Wanda Thorpe of Yantis Texas. His 37 year tenure as a career educator and public school administrator was primarily spent with the Midland Independent School District, where he served in varied, increasingly responsible leadership positions, including Assistant Superintendent of Schools, Principal of Midland Lee High School, and several Junior High and Elementary schools. After retirement he returned to Paris, Texas in 1986, where he led an active retirement life. Garland was an active member for over 60 years with the Lions Club in Midland and Paris, where he received numerous accolades for his leadership and civic service. He also served at the Paris Food Pantry. Garland was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Grace Class. He was a Master Mason and a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. He also served in the Texas National Guard from October 1947 to October 1956 A private family graveside will be conducted by Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 10:30 AM in the open air chapel at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris, Texas with Rev. Ed Dodd officiating.

