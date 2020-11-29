Gary Bryan Pearce, age 82, of Midland Texas, went to be with the Lord on November 27th, 2020 at his home of 54 years. He was born on May 19th, 1938 in Lometa, Texas to Bernie and Merle Pearce. Gary grew up in Richland Springs, Texas where he met the love of his life, Glenda Myrle Till. Gary and Glenda were happily married for 66 years. By the ripe old age of 20, they settled in Midland where they raised their 3 children. While working as a Fire Fighter, Roughneck and Electrician, to put food on the table, Gary found his niche in the up and coming computer industry. He then went to work for Midland National Bank on the hardware side of mainframe computers. His hard work and dedication led him into an IT Supervisory position with Coquina Oil Co. After several oil industry mergers and takeovers, Gary eventually retired from Texaco Corp. in 2003. Gary grew up loving any sport that involved a ball. He was a highly acclaimed athlete during his high school years in Richland Springs. Much of his time went toward coaching youth football and baseball. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He trained and showed horses. Gary loved to spend time on the golf course and sharing life stories. He was incredibly handy, there were not many things he could not build or fix himself. He loved his family and friends, for which he would do anything for. Gary is survived by his wife Glenda, his daughter Rhonda Pearce Smith of Midland, son Clellan Pearce and wife Linda of Parker, Colorado, son Kevin Pearce and wife Cathy of Midland, sister Sandy McHorse of San Saba, Texas, sister-in-law Wanda Roberts of Bowser, Texas, Grandchildren, Quentin Pearce and wife Jenny, Colby Pearce and wife Christi, Whitney Pearce Mayes and husband Marshall, Kyle Pearce and wife Kenzie, Kristopher Pearce, Ricky Lee Smith and wife Jennifer and 15 great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his parents Bernie and Myrle Pearce and his brother Clellan Pearce. Visitation at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home on November 30th, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Graveside Service to be held at Richland Springs Cemetery on December 1st at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Heart Association
, Alzheimer's Foundation and Child Evangelistic Fellowship Midland Basin Chapter or the charity of your choice
