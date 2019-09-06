Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Glenn Shumskie. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Gary Glenn Shumskie, 66, passed away on September 1st after a battle with stomach cancer. Gary was born in San Antonio, TX, on January 25th of 1953. He is the son of Al Shumski and Sybil Shumski. He excelled at many sports growing up, including track and football. Gary eventually earned a scholarship to Oklahoma State University where he won all BIG 8 honors in track and field. He would go on to enlist in the Army where he served our country for seven years reaching the status of Captain. After the Army, Gary got his start in the oil field by moving to Midland and going to work for Permian Corporation, as well as numerous other oil companies over the years, before starting his own oil field service company, America West Companies, which he owned and operated up to the day of his passing. Gary was an outstanding citizen who always tried to give back to his community. He donated every chance he could to the and the s Foundation, not to mention was an integral organizer for many years of the annual fundraiser. When he was not working, he enjoyed watching football, old westerns, and especially the Cooking Channel. Gary was a loving father and husband that would do anything for his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Trina Finnell; his sons, Tyler Shumskie of Midland, Texas, and Wesley Shumskie of Galveston, Texas, and his fiancé, Haylee Wright of Galveston, Texas; Tyler and Wesley's mother, Teresa Glasgow of Midland, Texas; his stepchildren, including Chynna Talbott and her fiancé, Aaron Vanbuskirk, of Farmington, New Mexico; Kyle Finnell and his fiancé, Frankie Mohar, of Durango, Colorado; and Brent and Brooklynn Finnell, both of Midland, Texas. Gary's most-prized new addition to his family was his one-year-old granddaughter, Arabelle Mae Vanbuskirk, daughter of Chynna and Aaron. Gary is survived by three siblings, being brother Steve Shumski of Spokane, Washington, and his wife, Peggy, and their child; sister, Loretta Harris of Fort Worth, Texas, and her husband, Mike Harris, and their family; and sister, Kathy Raireigh of Phoenix, Arizona, and her daughter. The family will receive friends in celebrating Gary's life on September 7, 2019 from 5.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Please join us in remembering Gary. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

