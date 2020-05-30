Gary Lee Nathan Sr.
1952 - 2020
Graveside services for Gary Lee Nathan Sr. 68, of Midland will be held Saturday May 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Resthaven Memorial Park North Cemetery in Midland, Tx. Gary Nathan Sr. passed away on May 24, 2020 at a local hospital. Gary was born January 8, 1952, in Midland, Texas to Willie James Nathan Sr. and Iona Dennis Mitchell. Gary attended the public schools of Midland and two years of business college. He went on to work for Enron Oil Company as a diesel mechanic for 27 years. Gary is preceded in death by his parents, a brother Willie Nathan Jr., George Mitchell Jr. and sister Brenda Nathan. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Hattie Rene Nathan, one son Gary Nathan, Jr., sister Zonji Jackson, Barbara Gail, Milton Keith & Lillie Bell of Las Vegas Nevada and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services are provided by and under the direction of Jackie Warren Funeral Home, Midland, TX

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Resthaven Memorial Park North Cemetery
