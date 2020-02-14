Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Lynn Long. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Gary Lynn Long, 71, of Midland, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 surrounded by his family. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Living Way Foursquare Church, 415 Alta, in Midland. Gary was born February 19, 1948 to Myrtle and Glen Long in Glenwood, AR. He served in US Air Force from 1967 to 1971 as a reconnaissance equipment technician, stationed at Bergstrom AFB in Austin and deployed to Udorn, Thailand in 1969. On separation from active duty he went to work for El Paso Natural Gas for 10 years. After leaving El Paso Natural Gas he went to work for Mobil Oil as an automation technician and stayed with them through the merge with Exxon and retired in 2010. He was an avid sport shooter and enjoyed the shooting community in Midland. He is survived by his sons, Jamie and Glen Long; brothers Dennis, Greg, and Kyle Long; sisters Glenita Everett and Vicki Hallmark; and grandchildren, Madalyn Long, Arianna Lewis, Aaliyah Lewis and Alexandria Long. He is preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Long. In lieu of flowers, the family requests making a donation to . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

