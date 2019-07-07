Those left behind to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Jackie Elaine Thompson; his children Dennis Wayne Wallace, Natisha Lynn Hein and Briana Shea Thompson; brother John Mark Thompson of Albuquerque, NM; sisters, Barbara Gayle and husband Walter Hodges, Carolyn Diane Belcher and husband Danny Cessna, Candace Regina and husband Johnny Briseno and Sharon Larisa and husband Doug Sauls, all of Midland. His one grandson, Braden Wayne Sales of Midland, was his pride and joy. He worked in the flooring business for most of his adult life and worked for MidTex of Midland for many years, his friends and co-workers there will miss him dearly. He also taught himself to repair computers and other electronic devices, so many of us have lost our computer tech. Gary loved and cared deeply for all of his family and friends and was generous to a fault. He was a member of Alamo Heights Baptist Church and his faith was very strong. We will forever love and miss him, but gain comfort knowing that he's in God's loving hands now. A memorial service will be held at Alamo Heights Baptist Church 1305 N. Midland Dr. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 2:00pm with Brother Robert Murphy presiding. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellisfunerals.com for the family.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 7, 2019