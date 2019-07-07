Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Lynn Thompson. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Memorial service 2:00 PM Alamo Heights Baptist Church 1305 N. Midland Dr. View Map Send Flowers Notice

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Jackie Elaine Thompson; his children Dennis Wayne Wallace, Natisha Lynn Hein and Briana Shea Thompson; brother John Mark Thompson of Albuquerque, NM; sisters, Barbara Gayle and husband Walter Hodges, Carolyn Diane Belcher and husband Danny Cessna, Candace Regina and husband Johnny Briseno and Sharon Larisa and husband Doug Sauls, all of Midland. His one grandson, Braden Wayne Sales of Midland, was his pride and joy. He worked in the flooring business for most of his adult life and worked for MidTex of Midland for many years, his friends and co-workers there will miss him dearly. He also taught himself to repair computers and other electronic devices, so many of us have lost our computer tech. Gary loved and cared deeply for all of his family and friends and was generous to a fault. He was a member of Alamo Heights Baptist Church and his faith was very strong. We will forever love and miss him, but gain comfort knowing that he's in God's loving hands now. A memorial service will be held at Alamo Heights Baptist Church 1305 N. Midland Dr. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 2:00pm with Brother Robert Murphy presiding. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Jackie Elaine Thompson; his children Dennis Wayne Wallace, Natisha Lynn Hein and Briana Shea Thompson; brother John Mark Thompson of Albuquerque, NM; sisters, Barbara Gayle and husband Walter Hodges, Carolyn Diane Belcher and husband Danny Cessna, Candace Regina and husband Johnny Briseno and Sharon Larisa and husband Doug Sauls, all of Midland. His one grandson, Braden Wayne Sales of Midland, was his pride and joy. He worked in the flooring business for most of his adult life and worked for MidTex of Midland for many years, his friends and co-workers there will miss him dearly. He also taught himself to repair computers and other electronic devices, so many of us have lost our computer tech. Gary loved and cared deeply for all of his family and friends and was generous to a fault. He was a member of Alamo Heights Baptist Church and his faith was very strong. We will forever love and miss him, but gain comfort knowing that he's in God's loving hands now. A memorial service will be held at Alamo Heights Baptist Church 1305 N. Midland Dr. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 2:00pm with Brother Robert Murphy presiding. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellisfunerals.com for the family. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close